Police: 9-year-old accidentally shot by 14-year-old brother at Columbus home

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Seemic Circle Friday around 10:10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 9-year-old boy is expected to survive after accidentally being shot in the head by his 14-year-old brother Friday morning, according to Columbus police.

Police responded to a call about the shooting just after 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Seemic Circle, near Mount Vernon Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the 9-year-old boy shot.

He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is in stable condition.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said the boys found the gun and it went off while they were handling it.

Fuqua said he does not think there will be any charges filed against the 14-year-old.

Detectives are still working to determine who owns the gun.