COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a missing 87-year-old woman who was last seen on the east side of the city on Friday.

Police say Betty Dabney was last seen in the area of Maryland Avenue and Taylor Avenue around 9 a.m on Friday.

She is driving a blue 1995 Chevy Lumina with the license plate tag FLD 7119.

Dabney is 5-feet 2-inches tall, has grey hair, brown eyes and weighs about 125 pounds.