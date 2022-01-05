Police: 83-year-old man shot at southeast Columbus carwash

Police are searching for two suspects in connection to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for two people who allegedly shot an 83-year-old man at a carwash on the city's southeast side.

Around 5:40 p.m., two suspects approached the man at the carwash bay behind the Marathon gas station at 6750 Refugee Road.

Police said the suspects demanded the man's keys. The suspects then shot the man and fled without stealing the victim's car.

The man is expected to survive his injuries.