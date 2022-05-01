Police: 83-year-old man shot at southeast Columbus car wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for two people who allegedly shot an 83-year-old man at a car wash on the city's southeast side.
Around 5:40 p.m., two suspects approached the man at the car wash bay behind the Marathon gas station at 6750 Refugee Road.
Police said the suspects demanded the man's keys. The suspects then shot the man and fled without stealing the victim's car.
The man is expected to survive his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.