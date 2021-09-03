Police: 80-year-old woman killed in shooting in Marion

x
MARION, Ohio — Marion Police say an 80-year-old woman was killed in a shooting that happened Monday night.

Officers went to a home in the 200 block of Cummins Avenue after receiving a call just after 5:30 p.m. from a relative requesting a welfare check.

Police responded and knocked on the door of the home for about 15 minutes. After getting no response, officers forced their way inside.

The 80-year-old woman was found dead and her 78-year-old husband was found stabbed.

Police tell 10TV it's believed that the man's injuries were self-inflicted.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center.

According to police, a dog was also shot and killed.

The woman's name has not been released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.