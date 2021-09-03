Police: 80-year-old woman killed in shooting in Marion

Police responded and knocked on the door of the home for about 15 minutes. After getting no response, officers forced their way inside.

MARION, Ohio — Marion Police say an 80-year-old woman was killed in a shooting that happened Monday night.

Officers went to a home in the 200 block of Cummins Avenue after receiving a call just after 5:30 p.m. from a relative requesting a welfare check.

Police responded and knocked on the door of the home for about 15 minutes. After getting no response, officers forced their way inside.

The 80-year-old woman was found dead and her 78-year-old husband was found stabbed.

Police tell 10TV it's believed that the man's injuries were self-inflicted.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center.

According to police, a dog was also shot and killed.

The woman's name has not been released.