COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl was injured during a shooting in Franklinton Friday night.

Police said officers responded to the 900 block of Campbell Avenue for a report of shots fired around 9:25 p.m.

Arriving officers found the girl in the 300 block of Hawkes Avenue, which intersects with Campbell Avenue.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable condition.