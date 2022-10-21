Police: 75-year-old man reported missing in Grove City

Gerald Brown is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 75-year-old man from Grove City.

Gerald Brown drove away from a restaurant he was eating at on Home Road on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Grove City Division of Police.

Brown is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a blue 2022 Ford Escape with an Ohio license plate 162YZQ.