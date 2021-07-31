Police: 5-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting in north Columbus

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Via Da Vinci Street just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-year-old girl has died from a self-inflicted gunshot in north Columbus and police are calling it an accidental shooting.

Police told 10TV when officers arrived at the scene, the father was performing life-saving measures on the girl.

She was then transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital where she later died.