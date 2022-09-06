x
5 injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue.

Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical Center and the fifth person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The conditions of all five people were described as stable.

A 10TV photographer noticed one man was put into handcuffs.

It's unclear if anyone is being charged at this time. There's no word on what caused the crash.

