COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people have been arrested after a police chase in two stolen vehicles early Friday morning.

The chase began just before 12:30 a.m. and ended on Interstate 270 southbound at Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Both vehicles involved in the chase were Kias, police said.

It is unclear at this time where the vehicles were stolen from.