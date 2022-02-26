Police: 3 suspects caught after Uber driver carjacked in south Columbus

According to police, the carjacking happened Friday around 11 p.m. in the area of Wayland Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say three people are in custody after an Uber driver was carjacked in south Columbus.

Two of the suspects were detained by 11:40 p.m., according to police.

Officials say a third suspect was caught a short time later after a resident called police saying that person was in their backyard.

Police have not identified the three suspects or stated what charges they may face.