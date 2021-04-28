Police: 3 hurt in two-vehicle crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are hurt in a two-vehicle crash in east Columbus Wednesday morning, according to police.
The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Agler Road and Stelzer Road.
Police said one person was in critical condition and another was in serious condition and have both been upgraded to stable condition. They were taken to Mount Carmel East. The third person was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and is expected to be OK.
The intersection was closed and has since reopened.