Police: 3 critical after head-on crash in northeast Columbus

Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are in critical condition after a head-on collision Monday morning in northeast Columbus.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of I-270 North and Morse Road, according to police.

A Columbus police dispatcher says a driver was going in the wrong direction and crashed into another vehicle.

One person was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition and two others were taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

The area is currently shut down.

