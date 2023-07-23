Police: 29-year-old man critically injured after being shot during fight outside bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was shot during a fight outside a bar Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Officers were dispatched to a bar in the 5600 block of West Broad Street, shortly before 11:30 p.m., on reports of a fight involving shots fired.



The victim walked into a nearby hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower body, but was later transferred to Grant Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.



Police say no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.



Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact Columbus Police's Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-TIPS (8477).