Police: 28-year-old woman found dead at Rumpke recycling plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified a woman who was found dead at a Rumpke recycling plant in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers were called to the facility on Fields Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person. The woman, identified as Lynsi Seaunier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are waiting for the coroner's office to rule on a cause and manner of death.