x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 28-year-old woman found dead at Rumpke recycling plant

The woman, identified as Lynsi Seaunier, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified a woman who was found dead at a Rumpke recycling plant in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers were called to the facility on Fields Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person. The woman, identified as Lynsi Seaunier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are waiting for the coroner's office to rule on a cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police: 2 suspects shoot man while breaking into southeast Columbus home

Before You Leave, Check This Out