Salima Aksante, 2, was last seen at her home at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old child was reported missing out of north Columbus early Thursday morning.

Salima Aksante was last seen at her home at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Columbus Police.

Aksante has black hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and was last seen wearing pink pajamas, police said.