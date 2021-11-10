Police: 2 teens arrested for stealing SUV, purse in Columbus

Columbus police said a 13-year-old boy approached two women in a hotel parking lot and stole their SUV on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers were arrested last week after police said one of them robbed two women in Columbus.

Police said a 13-year-old boy approached a 76-year-old woman and her daughter in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1300 block of North Cassidy Avenue.

Both women were loading gifts into their SUV when the teenager got into the driver's seat and drove off.

Before driving off, the daughter was able to get into the back seat of the SUV. The teen accelerated at a high rate of speed which caused the 43-year-old daughter to fall out of the vehicle, hitting the pavement. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The 13-year-old suspect then picked a 16-year-old friend.

Officers went to the area to look for the SUV and found it in the area of Toni Street and Brentnell Avenue.

Both teenagers ran away and were eventually arrested in the area of Argyle Avenue and Brentnell Avenue.

Police said the 13-year-old still had possession of one of the victim's purses. He was charged with two counts of robbery, theft and receiving stlen property.

The 16-year-old was charged with receiving stolen property.

This was the second time the 13-year-old had been arrested, both of which happened within seven weeks, police said.