COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people, including a child, are in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus Monday night.

Police said the victims were struck around 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of Valley Park Avenue

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital while the other person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.