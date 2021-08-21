Police investigating suspected murder-suicide after 2 killed in shooting near Galloway

Columbus police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide near Galloway after two people have died in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at a house in the 5900 block of Winterberry Drive.
A dispatcher with Columbus police first told 10TV a woman was shot and a man is barricaded inside the house with her.
Police later confirmed there was not a barricade situation, but did not provide any more information.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.