The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way around 7:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot in southeast Columbus Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way around 7:15 p.m.

One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and the second person was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter.

Geitter was not able to provide their conditions.