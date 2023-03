The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of North Hague Avenue around 9 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured during a shooing in the North Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday night.

Both victims, a male and a female, were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.