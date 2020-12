Obetz police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

OBETZ, Ohio — Two people were shot inside a sporting goods store and Obetz Police Chief J. Michael Confer said it appears the shooting may have been accidental.

Officers responded to the shooting inside Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive around noon on Wednesday

Confer said one shot was fired, hitting two people.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The people shot were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.