Police: 2 adults, 2 children injured in targeted shooting near Goodale Park in downtown Columbus

Police received a call around 11:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Neil Avenue and Goodale Avenue.

Two adults and two children were hurt, one critically, in a shooting in downtown Columbus Friday morning.

Columbus police say they received a call around 11:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting near the intersection of Neil Avenue and Goodale Avenue.

According to police, multiple children were inside the car at the time of the shooting and a child under the age of 10 was hit by a bullet.

A female was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Another person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition is considered "not stable" according to police.

Interstate 670 westbound between I-270 and I-71 is closed while the shooting is under investigation.