Police: 19-year-old man shot while leaving a wedding in north Columbus

A 19-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Sunday morning as he was leaving a wedding in north Columbus.

According to Columbus police, around 3:10 a.m. the man and a friend were leaving a wedding that had taken place at the Kings Hall, located at 2617 Northland Plaza Drive near Cleveland Avenue.

Police said the man heard someone behind him. When he turned around, the 19-year-old saw a man who pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

One of the bullets hit the victim in his left thigh.

Details about the suspect are limited at this time.