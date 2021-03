Witnesses told officers the 18-year-old was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself. Police said he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was injured in an accidental shooting, according to Hilliard Police.

Police said officers were called to Crystal Lakes Apartments, off of Davidson Road, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found the 18-year-old shot in his head in a bedroom.

He was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers he was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself.