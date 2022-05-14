Police: 18-year-old shot during altercation in alley near Ohio State

According to police, an 18-year-old man was in a physical altercation with the suspect and was knocked to the ground. The man said he was then shot in the alley.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in an alley near The Ohio State University early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of North High Street and East 13th Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots being fired. The location is just less than 230 feet away from Bullwinkles, a nightclub and bar near campus.

Arriving officers found the man running from the scene. A short time after apprehending him, it was discovered that the 18-year-old was shot in his right leg.

The man told police he got into a physical altercation with the suspect and was knocked to the ground.

The 18-year-old said he got up off the ground and saw the suspect with a handgun. Police said the man then pulled out his gun and shot at the suspect.

The man told police he ran away from the scene as the suspect chased him through the alley. He added that he was shot in the alley.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The university’s Department of Public Safety issued a Buckeye Alert around 2:12 a.m. on social media, stating that shots were reportedly fired at Bullwinkles. An all-clear was given 20 minutes later.

Buckeye Alert - Shots fired reported at Bullwinkles. Police are on the scene. Suspect reportedly ran south, away from campus. Avoid the area, remain vigilant. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) May 14, 2022

Buckeye Alert Update - All clear. Officers have the suspect in custody. One person was injured & is in stable condition at the hospital. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) May 14, 2022

This is the second incident to happen around Ohio State in the span of more than 12 hours.

On Friday morning, police said a woman was reportedly robbed and assaulted in the parking lot of the university child care center.

According to police, the woman – who is not affiliated with the university, - was walking in the parking lot when a group of unknown people got out of a car and approached her.

The suspects stole the woman’s purse and pushed her to the ground. Police said the woman struck her head and has minor injuries.