Police: 17-year-old shot while inside home near Bishop Hartley High School

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Zettler Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy is injured after being shot inside their home early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Zettler Road near Bishop Hartley High School.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

The 17-year-old told police he heard someone knocking at the door and went to see who it was and asked "Who is it?"

That's when shots were fired through the front door and the side of the house.

Detectives determined that both handgun and rifle rounds were shot into the home.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is the second shooting that happened in the area this week. A previous shooting happened on Tuesday when shots were fired into Bishop Hartley High School's gym and nobody was injured.