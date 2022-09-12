Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting outside of indoor soccer facility in Hilliard

Hilliard Police Chief Mike Woods said at least 20 shots were fired, with several more rounds striking the victim's car and the facility.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a indoor soccer facility last Friday.

Dash camera video shows a chaotic scene as officers arrived at the facility located on Weaver Court North around 1 a.m.

Woods added he doesn't know if the boy was targeted or if he was hit by a stray bullet. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

“I don't know if it was a shoot-out. There was more than one person firing a weapon that night. More than one, could be two, three. That will be what we are trying to determine,” Woods said.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Woods said a group was playing soccer at the facility at the time of the shooting.

“When we spoke briefly with the owner, he has some evenings he tries to keep it open. I believe his thought was to give the kids a place to go to keep them off the streets,” Woods said.

Woods said while these types of shootings are rare, this was the first incident of its kind since Hilliard started using body worn cameras.

“Looking at it, there are a couple of things that have helped with the investigation. We are able to match some names to the faces because we had that. What it really assured me is that my officers are doing a good job,” Woods said.