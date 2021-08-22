Police: 17-year-old girl shot in shoulder in west Columbus

The girl is expected to survive her injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-old-girl was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning in west Columbus.

Columbus police say officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue on a shooting just after 2:15 a.m.

Police say there was a fight in a parking lot. Shots were fired toward a vehicle as it pulled away.

The girl was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton by private vehicle. When the victim arrived at the hospital, she said she had been shot in the left shoulder.

She was later transferred to Mount Carmel East. The girl is expected to survive her injuries.