Police: 17-year-old girl, man found shot near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were hurt in a shooting that happened near downtown Columbus Monday night, according to police.

Columbus police officers were called to the 300 block of Wespot Drive around 11:09 p.m., where they found the man and the girl.

Police said the man was shot multiple times in his upper body and the girl was shot in both of her legs.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.