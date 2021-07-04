Police: 16-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries following east Columbus hit-skip

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with severe injuries and is still hospitalized.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 16-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries following a hit-skip Friday night in east Columbus.

According to police, the girl was riding an electric scooter around the intersection of East Main Street and Carpenter Street just before 11:30 p.m.

At the same time, an unidentified vehicle was traveling east on East Main Street and coming up to that same intersection.

Police say the vehicle went left-of-center, sped up in an attempt to go around two vehicles, crossed into the westbound curb lane and hit the girl.

Officials say the driver did not stop or try to help her and left the scene.

The vehicle was last seen traveling east on East Main Street near Lilley Avenue.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with severe injuries and is still hospitalized.

Police say they are looking for a light grey two-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro, with dark-tinted windows, loud exhaust and a black hardtop.