Police: 16-year-old girl missing from south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen with a man in the south Columbus area.

Aaliyah Marie Jones has been missing since May 8, according to police.

She was last seen in the area of Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue.

Detectives believe Jones may be with a man named Dewon Ellison, who police say has abused her in the past.

Jones is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.