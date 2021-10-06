Police: 16-year-old girl injured by stray bullet while sitting inside east Columbus home

One of the bullets came through the front wall and struck the 16-year-old girl in her right arm, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was injured when police say a stray bullet went through her east Columbus house and struck her while she was working on her computer.

The shooting took place outside a house in the 100 block of Wellington Boulevard shortly after 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Columbus police, the girl was sitting at her desk in the front room of the house when she heard several gunshots outside and three bullets struck the house.

One of the bullets came through the front wall and struck the 16-year-old girl in her right arm, police said. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for a suspect and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-6818 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.