Police: 16-year-old girl dies after being shot inside Mansfield home

The Mansfield Division of Police said an unknown woman, who seemed to be upset, called 911 around 9 a.m. and said to "please send police" to a home on Stewart Avenue. The caller hung up before the dispatcher could get more info.

Police officers were dispatched to the home and heard a gunshot while attempting to contact the occupants inside.

Officers immediately ordered the occupants out from inside the home. According to police, two females walked out to the porch. One of the females, who was 16 years old, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body area.

Officers started life-saving measures on the girl until medics could arrive. The other female was detained until the scene was safe, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to police.

A search warrant was executed on the home and detectives found a handgun. Other evidence was collected as well.