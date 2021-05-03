Police: 16-year-old girl dies after shooting in Pataskala

Shawn Jones, 18, of Columbus is charged with felonious assault. Police said additional charges are pending.

PATASKALA, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head on Thursday, according to Pataskala police.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Summit Road on April 29 around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the girl was driven to Mount Carmel East hospital by 18-year-old Shawn Jones Jr., of Columbus according to Licking County Common Pleas Court records,

Court records state Jones admitted to shooting the girl in the back of the head and throwing the gun out of the vehicle's window on the way to the hospital.

The girl was originally listed in critical condition and Jones was charged with felonious assault.

Police confirmed on Monday the girl has since died and additional charges are pending.

Pataskala Police Deputy Chief Michael Boals told the Newark Advocate the pair were friends.

Police have not identified the girl.