Police: 16-year-old runaway reported missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old teen from Columbus.
James Habimana was last seen in a small black car on Jester Lane and Forest Hills Boulevard Saturday evening around 6:00 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Habimana is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He is described as wearing a white t-shirt, yellow shorts, black Crocs, and a black bookbag.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asking not to approach him, but to contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624.