Police: 16-year-old runaway reported missing in Columbus

James Habimana is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He is described as wearing a white t-shirt, yellow shorts, black Crocs, and a black bookbag.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old teen from Columbus.

James Habimana was last seen in a small black car on Jester Lane and Forest Hills Boulevard Saturday evening around 6:00 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Habimana is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He is described as wearing a white t-shirt, yellow shorts, black Crocs, and a black bookbag.