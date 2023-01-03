Police: 16-year-old boy found shot to death in Mansfield hotel

Police have not released the victim's identity at this time.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot at a hotel in Mansfield Tuesday morning.

The Mansfield Department of Police said officers were called to the Quality Inn at 500 North Trimble Road around 10:45 a.m. Police Chief Keith Porch said a hotel employee called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside.

Officers found the teenager inside a staircase with multiple gunshot wounds, resulting in his death, Porch said in a release. Police have not released the victim's identity at this time.

Detectives are working to find out what led to the shooting and identify any suspects.