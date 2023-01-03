Police: 16-year-old boy found shot to death in Mansfield hotel

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot at a hotel in Mansfield Tuesday morning.
The Mansfield Department of Police said officers were called to the Quality Inn at 500 North Trimble Road around 10:45 a.m. Police Chief Keith Porch said a hotel employee called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside.
Officers found the teenager inside a staircase with multiple gunshot wounds, resulting in his death, Porch said in a release. Police have not released the victim's identity at this time.
Detectives are working to find out what led to the shooting and identify any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Terry Butlerat 419-755-9791.