Police: 15-year-old among 2 hurt in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot in northeast Columbus on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Middlehurst Drive for a report of a person shot around 4:50 p.m.

Police said officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in serious condition, but his condition has been upgraded to stable, police say.

A short time later, a 21-year-old man arrived at Ohio State University East hospital who was also shot during the incident. His condition was described as stable.

Two residences were struck by the gunfire, but no one inside was hurt.