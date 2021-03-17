x
Police: 15 shots fired at people outside south Columbus bar, 1 man hurt

Officers said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. outside Shots and Slices Bar on East Whittier Street.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

Police are investigating after someone fired 15 shots at people standing outside a bar, injuring a man in south Columbus.

The suspect pulled up in front of the bar in a dark-colored sedan and fired multiple shots.

A man standing in front of the bar was hit with gunfire. He took himself to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477