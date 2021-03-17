Police: 15 shots fired at people outside south Columbus bar, 1 man hurt

Police are investigating after someone fired 15 shots at people standing outside a bar, injuring a man in south Columbus.
Officers said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. outside Shots and Slices Bar on East Whittier Street.
The suspect pulled up in front of the bar in a dark-colored sedan and fired multiple shots.
A man standing in front of the bar was hit with gunfire. He took himself to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
