Police: 14-year-old shot while walking in North Linden

The boy told police he heard four gunshots in the area of Bremen Street and Aberdeen Avenue Friday night then felt a burning in his leg.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy said he was shot while walking in North Linden on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were called to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The boy told police he heard four gunshots in the area of Bremen Street and Aberdeen Avenue some time between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Friday. He felt some burning in his leg and ran home.

Police said he is expected to recover from his injury. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Felony Assault Unit Detective James France at 614-645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.