Police: 14-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to Wedgewood Village Apartments on Briggs Road before 9 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old was shot while inside an apartment in the Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday night.

The teenager was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition is described as stable.

Police said someone fired shots into the residence, but did not have any information on a suspect.

This is the fourth time in nearly two months a child was shot at the apartment complex.

A 13-year-old boy, Sinzae Reed, was fatally shot in the street in front of the apartment complex on Wedgewood Drive on Oct. 12. A suspect has been charged with murder in his death.

The following a week, a 9-year-old boy was shot while sitting inside a residence on Wedgewood Drive and suffered minor injuries.

On Sunday, a 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after someone fired shots into an apartment near the intersection of Briggs and Kingsford roads.