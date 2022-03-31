Police: 14-year-old girl injured in South Linden shooting

Columbus Police believe the suspect is inside a home on the 900 block of 14th Avenue where the shooting happened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl was shot late Wednesday night in the South Linden area of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of East 14th Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the upper body by a man. She was then driven to a home on Karon Drive, which is about 1.5 miles from where the shooting happened. This is when police and medics were called.

Police said they believe the shooter is inside the home where the shooting happened. Police are currently surrounding the home and have blocked off streets in that area. The SWAT team is on standby to respond if necessary.