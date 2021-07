The victim told officers he was walking by some basketball courts when he felt something hit his leg. He did not know where the shooting happened.

Columbus police said a 14-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening while walking in the city, according to a release.

Police said patrol officers were called Nationwide Children's Hospital on a report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

