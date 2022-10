The teen was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in a condition police described as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on Whitethorne Avenue, off of West Broad Street, around 7:30 p.m.

The teen was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital before police arrived to the scene. His condition was described as stable.