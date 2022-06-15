Police: 14-year-old boy charged in fatal Hilltop stabbing of teen

Detectives said the charges stem from a fatal stabbing that happened in the 200 block of North Ogden Avenue two weeks ago.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is facing voluntary manslaughter charges in connection to a fatal stabbing of another 14-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood two weeks ago.

The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 200 block of North Ogden Avenue just after 11 p.m. on June 14. At the scene, officers found Martaires Taylor suffering from a knife wound.

Martaires was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to Columbus police.

Detectives said the stabbing stemmed from an ongoing dispute involving a group of juveniles, including Martaires. He confronted at least one of the juveniles before he was stabbed.