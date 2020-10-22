x
Police: 13-year-old hurt in accidental shooting in Franklinton

Officers were called just after 7:35 p.m. to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive on the report of a shooting.
Columbus police are investigating an accidental shooting in Franklinton Wednesday evening.

Officers were called just after 7:35 p.m. to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive on the report of a shooting.

Authorities located a 13-year-old boy next to an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

He said he was shot as a result of a drive-by shooting, but it was later discovered that a handgun he was concealing accidentally discharged.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.