Police: 12-year-old girl reported missing from Short North area

Columbus police said she was last seen at her home around 7 p.m. on Friday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Short North area late Friday night.

Columbus police said the unnamed girl was last seen at her home in the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue around 7 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a red Ohio State sweater and khaki pants. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has long brown hair, possibly in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2538.

