Police: 12-year-old boy injured after accidentally shooting himself in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 12-year-old boy was injured after he accidentally shot himself in the hand in east Columbus, according to police.

Police said the incident happened at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue.

Officers said the boy was at a friend's house handling the gun and shot himself in his left hand.

He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is expected to recover.