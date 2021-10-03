Police: 12-year-old boy injured after accidentally shooting himself in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 12-year-old boy was injured after he accidentally shot himself in the hand in east Columbus, according to police.
Police said the incident happened at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue.
Officers said the boy was at a friend's house handling the gun and shot himself in his left hand.
He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is expected to recover.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit and ask for Detective Bischoff at 614-645-4141 or call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.