Police: 1 shot while leaving Rally's parking lot in Franklinton area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot as he was driving away from a Rally's parking lot in the Franklinton area Saturday night, according to Columbus police.
Police said the man flagged down officers near West Mound Street and the I-70 eastbound entrance ramp around 8:30 p.m.
According to a press release from Columbus police, the man told officers he was shot by a manager at the Rally's on West Mound Street near South Central Avenue, River Harrison-Muncy.
The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.
Harrison-Muncy was arrested and charged with felonious assault.
Police said the man was also shot at by another man, who has not been charged according to court records.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.