Police: 1 shot while leaving Rally's parking lot in Franklinton area

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot as he was driving away from a Rally's parking lot in the Franklinton area Saturday night, according to Columbus police.

Police said the man flagged down officers near West Mound Street and the I-70 eastbound entrance ramp around 8:30 p.m.

According to a press release from Columbus police, the man told officers he was shot by a manager at the Rally's on West Mound Street near South Central Avenue, River Harrison-Muncy.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

Harrison-Muncy was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Police said the man was also shot at by another man, who has not been charged according to court records.