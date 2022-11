The Columbus Division of police said the shooting happened at the intersection of South Brinker Avenue and West Mound Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was shot while driving their car in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday night.

The Columbus Division of police said the shooting happened at the intersection of South Brinker Avenue and West Mound Street around 11 p.m.

The person, who police only described as a male, drove north on Brinker, through a fence and hit the back of a parked truck in the 3200 block of Whitehead Road.